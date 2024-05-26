Advertisement

Wearing heavy makeup can make you feel glamorous and confident, but it's important to remove it properly to maintain healthy skin. Proper cleansing not only removes makeup but also prevents clogged pores, breakouts, and premature ageing. Here’s a comprehensive cleansing routine to follow after applying heavy makeup.

Step 1: Use a makeup remover

The first step in your cleansing routine should be a good makeup remover. Opt for an oil-based remover or micellar water as they effectively dissolve makeup, including stubborn waterproof products. Soak a cotton pad with the makeup remover and gently wipe it across your face, focusing on areas with heavy makeup such as the eyes and lips. Avoid harsh rubbing, which can irritate the skin.

Heavy makeup | Image: Unsplash

Step 2: Double cleanse

Double cleansing is essential after wearing heavy makeup. Start with an oil-based cleanser to break down makeup, sunscreen, and excess oils. Apply the cleanser to dry skin and massage it in circular motions, then rinse with lukewarm water. Follow up with a water-based cleanser to remove any remaining residue. This two-step process ensures all traces of makeup and impurities are thoroughly removed, leaving your skin clean and refreshed.

Step 3: Exfoliate gently

Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and deep-seated impurities that can accumulate under heavy makeup. Use a gentle exfoliator with fine particles or a chemical exfoliant containing alpha or beta hydroxy acids. Exfoliate no more than twice a week to avoid over-stripping the skin. Massage the exfoliant gently onto your damp skin and rinse thoroughly.

Step 4: Tone your skin

Toning is an often-overlooked step that can restore your skin's pH balance and tighten pores. Choose a hydrating, alcohol-free toner to soothe and refresh your skin. Apply the toner using a cotton pad or your fingertips, gently patting it onto your face and neck. This step helps to remove any residual makeup or cleanser and prepares your skin for the next steps in your routine.

Step 5: Apply a hydrating serum

After toning, apply a hydrating serum to replenish your skin's moisture levels. Look for serums containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or niacinamide, which provide intense hydration and help to repair the skin barrier. Gently press the serum into your skin, allowing it to absorb fully.

Heavy makeup | Image: Unsplash

Step 6: Moisturise

Moisturising is crucial after cleansing to lock in hydration and protect your skin. Choose a moisturiser that suits your skin type—lightweight for oily skin or a richer formula for dry skin. Apply a generous amount to your face and neck, massaging it using upward strokes. This helps to restore moisture and keep your skin soft and supple.

Step 7: Eye cream

The delicate skin around your eyes requires special care, especially after removing heavy eye makeup. Apply a nourishing eye cream to help reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Gently tap the cream around your eye area with your ring finger, which applies the least pressure.