Why Oatmeal Scrub Is A Summertime Favourite + Easy DIY Recipe

Updated May 18th 2025, 14:13 IST
One of the most vibrant seasons of the year, summertime, has finally arrived. And with the new season in full swing, many are turning to air conditioning to beat the heat and stay cool.
However, did you know that prolonged exposure to air conditioning can lead to several skin health issues? From dryness to allergies and more, these are just a few of the concerns that often accompany this otherwise lively season.
If you’ve been wondering how to tackle these skin troubles, this is where oatmeal scrubs come in as a summertime favourite.
Smooth, soft, and buttery in texture, this face scrub not only feels luxurious but also offers a host of skin benefits, from soothing dry or sensitive skin to removing dead skin cells and managing excess sebum.
“Oatmeal is a natural product which has an excellent safety record and a long history in the treatment of dermatologic disorders. It possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” states the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology (IJDVL).
Ingredients
Optional
Instructions
(Recipe credit: popshopamerica)
Published May 18th 2025, 13:44 IST