Why Oatmeal Scrub Is A Summertime Favourite + Easy DIY Recipe

One of the most vibrant seasons of the year, summertime, has finally arrived. And with the new season in full swing, many are turning to air conditioning to beat the heat and stay cool.

However, did you know that prolonged exposure to air conditioning can lead to several skin health issues? From dryness to allergies and more, these are just a few of the concerns that often accompany this otherwise lively season.

If you’ve been wondering how to tackle these skin troubles, this is where oatmeal scrubs come in as a summertime favourite.

Smooth, soft, and buttery in texture, this face scrub not only feels luxurious but also offers a host of skin benefits, from soothing dry or sensitive skin to removing dead skin cells and managing excess sebum.

“Oatmeal is a natural product which has an excellent safety record and a long history in the treatment of dermatologic disorders. It possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” states the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology (IJDVL).

Oatmeal Scrub Recipe 101

Face scrub. Image: Pexels

Ingredients

1/2 cup oats

1/2 teaspoon almond oil

1/2 teaspoon water

Optional

Brown or White Sugar

Honey

Milk

Instructions

Add 1/2 cup of oats to a food processor and pulse until finely ground. Chunky oats will be more exfoliating, and fine-ground oats will be gentle.

Next, add small amounts of both water and almond oil to your oats and continue to pulse. I recommend starting with 1/2 teaspoon each. The amount you add can vary, as all you need to do is create a paste-like consistency.

Adding honey, sugar, or milk can be lovely. If you add milk, you will need to use your face scrub immediately and store any leftovers in the fridge for 1-2 days. Milk is a gentle exfoliator. Honey is a natural antibiotic and is perfect for problem skin. Sugar is a gentle exfoliant that is the perfect addition to remove more dead skin.

Once your Oat Scrub is created, store it in a glass jar for use.

To use your scrub, wet your face and gently massage it into your face. This scrub can also be used on the body!

Rinse completely and then follow up with your everyday moisturizer.