From Haldi, Garlic To Neem: Effective Home Remedies to Keep Rice Pests-Free

With the rising cost of staple grains like rice, many households are adopting traditional methods to prevent insect infestations and minimise food wastage. Rice, an essential and expensive grain, is particularly prone to pests such as weevils. Fortunately, many tested home remedies can help preserve rice and save money.

Clove as a Natural Insect Repellent

Place a few cloves in the rice container to keep insects away. The natural compounds in cloves act as effective deterrents, stopping pests from infesting the grains. This method is simple, safe, and easy to follow.

Sunlight and Neem Leaves

To tackle infested rice, spread it under direct sunlight for one to two hours. The heat removes weevils and other insects effectively. After this, bundle dry neem leaves or twigs and place them in the container. Alternatively, grind neem leaves into small pills, dry them, and add them to the container for long-term protection.

Turmeric Knots

Adding 4–5 turmeric knots to rice, lentils, or wheat containers is a traditional way to prevent weevils and extend the grains’ shelf life.

Dry Red Chillies

Dry red chillies serve as another effective pest deterrent. Their strong smell and pungency protect rice, wheat, pulses, and other grains from infestations by white insects and red ants.

Boric Acid Powder

Wrap boric acid powder in a clean cloth and press the bundle into the middle of the rice container. This method helps eliminate existing insects. Ensure the rice is washed thoroughly at least four or five times before cooking if this approach is used.

Matchsticks

Placing 8–10 matchsticks inside the rice container can repel weevils. The sulphur in the match heads works as a natural deterrent.