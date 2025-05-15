From Haldi, Garlic To Neem: Effective Home Remedies to Keep Rice Pests-Free

Updated May 15th 2025, 21:53 IST
With the rising cost of staple grains like rice, many households are adopting traditional methods to prevent insect infestations and minimise food wastage. Rice, an essential and expensive grain, is particularly prone to pests such as weevils. Fortunately, many tested home remedies can help preserve rice and save money.
Clove as a Natural Insect Repellent
Place a few cloves in the rice container to keep insects away. The natural compounds in cloves act as effective deterrents, stopping pests from infesting the grains. This method is simple, safe, and easy to follow.
Sunlight and Neem Leaves
To tackle infested rice, spread it under direct sunlight for one to two hours. The heat removes weevils and other insects effectively. After this, bundle dry neem leaves or twigs and place them in the container. Alternatively, grind neem leaves into small pills, dry them, and add them to the container for long-term protection.
Also Read: Anushka Sharma Wears A ₹29k Chanderi Suit Set For Visit To Premanand Maharaj's Ashram With Virat Kohli
Turmeric Knots
Adding 4–5 turmeric knots to rice, lentils, or wheat containers is a traditional way to prevent weevils and extend the grains’ shelf life.
Dry Red Chillies
Dry red chillies serve as another effective pest deterrent. Their strong smell and pungency protect rice, wheat, pulses, and other grains from infestations by white insects and red ants.
Boric Acid Powder
Wrap boric acid powder in a clean cloth and press the bundle into the middle of the rice container. This method helps eliminate existing insects. Ensure the rice is washed thoroughly at least four or five times before cooking if this approach is used.
Matchsticks
Placing 8–10 matchsticks inside the rice container can repel weevils. The sulphur in the match heads works as a natural deterrent.
Garlic Cloves
Unpeeled garlic cloves are another option. Their strong aroma repels pests when placed in rice. Avoid peeling the garlic to prevent moisture and spoilage. For additional protection, leave the container open in the sun for a few hours to naturally drive out insects.
Published May 15th 2025, 21:53 IST