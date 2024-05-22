Advertisement

The goth makeup look is a bold and dramatic style that emphasises dark, intense elements with a touch of elegance. On World Goth Day, let us try out the grunge makeup look, that will definitely be a fun experience to not just wear but flaunt. Achieving the perfect goth makeup look requires attention to detail, the right products, and a bit of creativity. Here are the steps to help you ace this distinctive style.

Skincare

Before applying any makeup, start with a clean and moisturised face. Use a gentle cleanser to remove any impurities and follow up with a hydrating moisturiser suitable for your skin type. A smooth, hydrated base ensures that your makeup goes on evenly and lasts longer. Applying a primer can also help to create a flawless canvas and keep your makeup in place.

Gothic makeup | Image: Pexels

Create a flawless base

For a goth makeup look, a pale complexion is often preferred. Choose a foundation that is one or two shades lighter than your natural skin tone. Apply the foundation evenly using a makeup sponge or brush, blending it well into your neck to avoid any harsh lines. Use a concealer to cover any blemishes or dark circles, and set your base with a translucent powder to achieve a matte finish.

Define your brows

Well-defined brows are crucial for a goth look. Use a brow pencil or powder that matches your hair colour to fill in and shape your brows. Opt for a slightly arched and dramatic brow shape to add intensity. Brush through your brows with a spoolie to soften any harsh lines and create a natural yet bold appearance.

Dramatic eyes

The eyes are the focal point of goth makeup. Start with a black or dark grey eyeshadow as your base, applying it all over your eyelid and blending it into the crease. Use a darker shade in the outer corners to add depth. For added drama, apply a touch of shimmering or metallic eyeshadow to the centre of your lid.

Dramatic eyes | Image: Unsplash

Line your eyes with black eyeliner, opting for a winged or smudged look depending on your preference. Apply eyeliner to your waterline as well for a more intense effect. Finish with several coats of volumizing mascara, or opt for false eyelashes to enhance the drama.

Advertisement

Sculpted contour and highlight

Contouring and highlighting add dimension to your face. Use a cool-toned contour powder to sculpt your cheekbones, jawline, and temples. Blend well to avoid harsh lines. Apply a highlighter with a subtle shimmer to the high points of your face, such as the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and your brow bones. This contrast enhances the overall gothic aesthetic.

Advertisement

Dark lips

Dark, bold lips are a signature of the goth look. Choose a deep lipstick shade such as black, deep red, plum, or burgundy. For long-lasting wear, outline your lips with a matching lip liner before applying the lipstick. Fill in your lips with the chosen colour, and use a lip brush for precision. Blot your lips with a tissue and reapply for an even, saturated finish.