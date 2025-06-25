Bezos-Sanchez $80 Million Venetian Wedding Is Going To “Be Like A Princess Di Thing”, Mindblowing Details Inside

While the tag of ‘wedding of the century’ is often thrown around these days, the impending nuptials of world’s third richest person and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez is all set to rewrite the definition. In fact, Sanchez’s brother has already quipped, “I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing.”

The wedding festivities have already kicked off on the picturesque Venetian coast and the world is waiting to feast their eyes on the extravaganza. The cost of the wedding is said to be around $80 million as per the reports and the astronomical number is surely being spent in style. From the eye-popping hotel expenses to the mind-boggling guest list, here are the fascinating details of the Besoz-Sanchez wedding.

The Accommodation

While the coast has no dearth of spectacular properties, one that stands out due to its opulence is Aman Venice on the Grand Canal, where the couple and the guests are said to be staying. Aman was also the venue for George and Amal Clooney’s grand wedding in 2014 and the rooms are said to cost anywhere around $3000 to $32000 per night. Apart from Aman, the Amazon CEO has also booked out Gritti Palace, The St.Regis, the Belmond Cipriani, and Hotel Danieli.

The Festivities

According to reports, the wedding festivities will stretch out for over two days from 24th-26th June with parts of it taking place on Bezos’ $50 million yacht Koru. While even the guests are yet to know the exact location of the wedding and the reception, there is a strong buzz that Fondazione Cini, a monastery on the small island of San Giorgio Maggiore might be the venue.

The Bridal Regalia

It has been all but confirmed that the bride Lauren Sanchez would be donning custom Dolce & Gabbana for her big day. The couple was recently spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique in Milan for a fitting. Sanchez also seems to have a close relationship with the designer duo as her son Nikko Gonzalez has walked the ramp for them. Coming to the cost of her dress, a custom D&G bridal gown can range anywhere between $9000 to even a few millions depending on the opulence and intricacies of the piece. Apart from her custom bridal outfit, Sanchez will also sport her 30-carat engagement ring that Bezos proposed to her with. The estimated cost of the ring is about $5 million.

Gifts and Goodies

It might be one of the hardest things in the world to pick out an appropriate wedding gift for the third richest man in the world. However, the couple has made the job easy for their A-lister friends and family as the guests have been requested to not bring any gifts and only to give charity donations if they please. The thoughtful couple has also planned goodie bags for their friends to take home as a memento which will be filled with glassware from Laguna B and pastries from the local Rosa Salva - both local businesses. The price of Laguna B glassware are usually around $500 dollars and can easily go up to a few thousands.

The Guest List