Billionaire Couple Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Exchange Vows In Grand Royal Wedding In Udaipur | Watch
Netra Mantena married Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. The billionaire's wedding turned into a dreamy, star-studded celebration, attended by Donald Trump Jr, Jennifer Lopez, and several other global personalities.
Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, exchanged vows with Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur on Sunday afternoon. The Indian-American billionaire and Orlando-based CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals hosted his daughter’s dreamy ‘wedding of the year’ in the presence of global names, including Donald Trump Jr and Jennifer Lopez. The couple ties the knot in a spectacular ceremony filled with luxury, heritage, and star appeal.
A special puja ceremony is scheduled at the Fateh Prakash Palace from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Later in the night, the grand after-party will take place at the Zenana Mahal, where international superstar Jennifer Lopez will perform.
A viral video from the varmala ceremony shows Netra Mantena placing a garland around her fiancé’s neck. She looked graceful in a traditional red wedding lehenga. Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju appeared as a perfect traditional couple, exchanging garlands as guests showered them with flowers and blessings.
Netra Mantena’s wedding outfit looked elegant and beautiful. She chose a classic red lehenga with heavy jewellery, giving her a timeless bridal look. The groom of the year, Vamsi Gadiraju, kept his style subtle and refined in a cream-coloured sherwani. The couple looked perfectly matched as they completed the ceremony.
The wedding welcomed a long list of celebrities, including US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr with his girlfriend, pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber, and Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Although the Ambani family did not attend, many compared the event to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish 2024 wedding.
