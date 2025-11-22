Updated 22 November 2025 at 16:20 IST
Why Turmeric Milk Is A Must-Have Winter Drink For Better Immunity?
Turmeric, or haldi, milk is widely used as a natural remedy to strengthen immunity and prevent illness. Here are some notable health benefits of turmeric milk and why you should add it to your winter diet.
Even though Gen Z loves matcha and decaf drinks, turmeric milk still holds its place as a timeless favourite. Commonly known as golden milk, this traditional Indian drink has been valued for its health benefits for centuries. Turmeric, or haldi, is widely used as a natural remedy to strengthen immunity and prevent illness. Its active compound, curcumin, gives it strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial effects. Here are some notable health benefits of turmeric milk and why you should add it to your winter diet.
Health benefits of drinking turmeric milk
Boosts immunity: Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties that help the body fight infections and strengthen the immune system.
Relieves respiratory issues: It has long been used to soothe sore throats, reduce coughs, and ease congestion, making it especially useful during the cold and flu season.
Reduces pain and inflammation: Its natural anti-inflammatory effects help ease joint pain, arthritis, and muscle soreness, which tend to worsen in colder weather.
Aids digestion: Turmeric encourages bile production, helping the body break down fats and reducing bloating and acidity that often come with heavier winter meals.
Improves skin health: It helps tackle winter dryness and dullness by offering antioxidants and hydration. Its anti-inflammatory nature can also help lessen acne and redness.
Promotes restful sleep: Drinking warm turmeric milk before bed can work as a natural sleep aid, helping you relax and enjoy a more peaceful night’s rest.