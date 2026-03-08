BLACKPINK Jisoo Explores Virtual Romance In Boyfriend On Demand, Here’s What This Dating Trend Is All About | Image: X

The K-drama Boyfriend On Demand has now released all ten episodes, and fans have already started sharing their reactions online. The romantic comedy stars BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk and follows a unique idea of a subscription-based virtual dating service that lets users experience their dream relationships. The story reflects the rising trend of virtual dating.

What is K-drama Boyfriend On Demand about?

The story follows a stressed webtoon producer whose life changes when she enters a digital romance world. Soon, she realises that controlling real-life emotions may be far more difficult than handling virtual ones.

In Boyfriend on Demand, the virtual dating type is a subscription-based AI dating simulation programme. Overworked producer Mi-rae (Jisoo) turns to this service to escape her everyday reality. Through the programme, she experiences customised, fantasy-filled romantic situations with several virtual boyfriends, including a prince, a doctor, and a secret agent. While the reviews of this K-drama remain fairly positive, many people continue to discuss this new digital dating trend.

What is Virtual Dating?

Virtual dating romance means forming romantic or emotional relationships entirely through digital platforms such as texting, video calls, or dating apps. By 2026, it can also involve connections with AI-built characters. People build close relationships without meeting in person. In fact, people may go on video dates in creative or virtual settings, or interact with AI partners that can flirt and remember personal details.

In recent times, new and advanced apps allow users to interact with AI personalities. These AI companions can hold conversations, share experiences, and in some cases even join video chats. They may share a virtual meal, watch films together, or explore virtual locations. Some people also use virtual reality to make these experiences feel more immersive.

Today, many people see virtual romance as a way to build a connection before meeting in person. At the same time, some individuals treat it as a complete relationship on its own, especially with the rise of AI companions.