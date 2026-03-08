The Taj Story OTT Release Date: Paresh Rawal's Controversial Courtroom Drama Set To Stream 5 Months After Theatrical Debut

The Taj Story OTT Release Date: Paresh Rawal’s Hindi courtroom drama is finally set for its online debut after 5 months of theatrical release. The film was released in theatres on October 31, 2025. The controversial courtroom drama sparked intense debate over its interpretation of the origins of the Taj Mahal. Know when and where to watch.

When and where to watch The Taj Story online?

The Taj Story will start streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 13, 2026, bringing the widely discussed legal drama to viewers who may have missed it in cinemas.

More than four months after its theatrical release, the film is arriving on the platform to reach a broader audience. OTT viewers can also watch it in Telugu and Tamil, along with Hindi.

Director Tushar Amrish Goel tells the story of Vishnu Das, a tour guide who becomes determined to uncover what he believes is the true history behind the Taj Mahal. He files a public interest litigation demanding an investigation into the monument’s origins, which leads to a courtroom battle where historians and lawyers argue over the issue.

The film attracted attention and controversy during its release because it explores the “Tejo Mahalaya” theory, which claims that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple. The theme triggered public debate, although the film had a modest performance at the box office.

Alongside Paresh Rawal, the film features Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh in important roles. CA Suresh Jha has produced the film.