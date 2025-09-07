Blood Moon In Pics: Watch The Moon Turn Red During Total Lunar Eclipse In India

Indians witnessed the total lunar eclipse of 2025 on September 7 in various parts of the country. The moon turned blood red, a rare sight to behold, and mesmerising photos were captured and shared by sky gazers. The celestial spectacle began at 9:57 pm in parts of India. The eclipse will peak around 11.30 pm as the moon will turn deep red in colour. The Blood Moon's reddish hue is a result of Rayleigh scattering, where sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, filtering and scattering light.

Blood Moon captured in Shanghai | Image: X

While talking to ANI, priest Mahendra Nath said that the Lunar Eclipse will take place from 9:57 pm to 1:26 am in India. "There will be a lunar eclipse from 9:57 pm to 1:26 am today. The lunar eclipse will touch down from 9:57 pm. Its liberation will be at 1:26 am. The Sutak of the lunar eclipse will begin at 12:57 pm," he said.

Also read: Asia to Get Prime View of Total Lunar Eclipse

Indians shared images of Blood Moon on Lunar Eclipse day | Image: X

Stargazers across Asia, Europe and Africa were treated to this breathtaking sight.

The moon turned red due to the eclipse | Image: X

Photos quickly went viral on social media.

Sky gazers in India shared images of the Blood Moon | Image: X

In Shanghai, the skyline was painted red. Indians also shared images of the blood moon and shared their experience of watching the stunning sky during the Chandra Grahan. A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon. During this alignment, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the Blood Moon.