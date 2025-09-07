Updated 7 September 2025 at 22:27 IST
Blood Moon In Pics: Watch The Moon Turn Red During Total Lunar Eclipse In India
Stargazers in India, other parts of Asia, Europe and Africa shared images of the total lunar eclipse as the moon turned red due to Rayleigh scattering.
Lifestyle News
Indians witnessed the total lunar eclipse of 2025 on September 7 in various parts of the country. The moon turned blood red, a rare sight to behold, and mesmerising photos were captured and shared by sky gazers. The celestial spectacle began at 9:57 pm in parts of India. The eclipse will peak around 11.30 pm as the moon will turn deep red in colour. The Blood Moon's reddish hue is a result of Rayleigh scattering, where sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, filtering and scattering light.
While talking to ANI, priest Mahendra Nath said that the Lunar Eclipse will take place from 9:57 pm to 1:26 am in India. "There will be a lunar eclipse from 9:57 pm to 1:26 am today. The lunar eclipse will touch down from 9:57 pm. Its liberation will be at 1:26 am. The Sutak of the lunar eclipse will begin at 12:57 pm," he said.
Stargazers across Asia, Europe and Africa were treated to this breathtaking sight.
Photos quickly went viral on social media.
In Shanghai, the skyline was painted red. Indians also shared images of the blood moon and shared their experience of watching the stunning sky during the Chandra Grahan. A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon. During this alignment, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the Blood Moon.
Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, said, "In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm. The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm. It will peak at around 11.48 pm. Its duration will be a little more than 48 minutes." This is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 7 September 2025 at 22:27 IST