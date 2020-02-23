Ashutosh Rana's New Book 'Ramrajya' Based On 'Ramayana' To Be Out On Ram Navami

The country basked in the worship of Lord Shiva, as Mahashivratri was celebrated on Friday. Around 40 days later, Lord Rama’s devotees will similarly honour the occasion with prayers and worship on Ram Navami. Ashutosh Rana made an important announcement on Mahashivratri ahead of Ram Navami celebrations.

The veteran actor is coming up with a book based on the Ramayana, titled Ramrajya. The book will be launched on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The Dushman star shared the cover page of the book, in Hindi, on social media.

I'm sharing the cover page of my 2nd book #Ramrajya based on the Ramayan. My book will be released on the 2nd of April 2020 on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavmi. Published by #Kautilyabooks pic.twitter.com/V1PY6xcuQM — Ashutosh Rana (@ranaashutosh10) February 22, 2020

Rana shared how there couldn’t have been a ‘holier day’ than Mahashivratri to announce his book. He wrote how the principles of Lord Rama used to fill Lord Shiva’s heart with delight. The actor explained further the bond between the two Gods and the significance of the journey Shiva took on Mahashivratri.

He also wrote how one should strive to ‘establish’ the 'Ramrajya' in which people treat each other with love and respect.

Ramrajya is Ashutosh Rana’s second book after Maun Muskaan Ki Maar. Ashutosh Rana is known to post various videos sharing his take on various other mythological characters. He also regularly posts poems.

Film front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rana was seen in Friday’s release Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He is set to feature in films like Baaghi 3, Prithviraj and Shamshera this year. Also, actor-wife Renuka Shahane is gearing up for a new venture, turning a director with Netflix film Tribhanga, starring Kajol, among others.

