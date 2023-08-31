Biswajit Jha’s Book Modern Buddha Released Internationally In Bhutan

Biswajit Jha’s second book Modern Buddha has been internationally launched in Bhutan recently. The book has been launched by former Home Minister of Bhutan Dasho Minjur Dorji at an international seminar at Sherubtse College of the Royal Bhutan University in Kanglung.

After the success of Biswajit Jha first book Bike Ambulance Dada, which is slated to be adapted in a Bollywood biopic later this year, Jha’s motivational novel Modern Buddha has created much interests among the readers in India.

Modern Buddha, which primarily deals with the success and failure in life, also talks about the real meaning of ‘happiness’ and ‘peace’ in life. Modern Buddha is a maiden attempt by an Indian author to highlight Bhutan’s GNH (Gross National Happiness) model in a fiction.

Jha, who used to work in a college in Bhutan as an Adjunct Professor before the Covid-19 broke out, masterfully shows how Bhutanese people prioritise happiness over material possessions.

While speaking at the book launch former Home Minister of Bhutan Dasho Minjur Dorji praised Biswajit Jha for his effort to highlight the tiny Himalayan country in his book. He believed that this book would immensely help strengthening already deep bonding between India and Bhutan.

Author Biswajit Jha in his speech also highlighted how Bhutan, Bhutanese people and Buddhism changed his own way of thinking and his perspective towards life. He also highlighted how he has changed as a person after visiting Bhutan.

“My stay in Bhutan changed my life completely and changed my attitude towards life. I started to feel happier and calmer after my exposer to the country,” Jha informed.

“After returning from Bhutan, I started working for the others. I opened several free tribal schools and football academies in the northern parts of West Bengal to help tribal kids get equal opportunities in every field,” Jha added.

Jha was sure that after reading the book everyone would feel uplifted. He hoped that like his first book, the story of Modern Buddha will surely attract the Bollywood producers and directors. He believes that this book can also be made as a superb Bollywood movie.

“I have already spoken to Vinay Mudgil, the director of the upcoming movie on his first book Bike Ambulance Dada. Mr Mudgil has already read the book and is very eager to turn the story of this inspirational book into a Bollywood movie,” Jha concluded with a lot of optimism.