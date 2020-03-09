Books To Read In March 2020: Here Are A Few Book That A Fiction Lover Must Read

This year witnessed the release of a number of good books in different genres. There are a number of books which will release this month and have been creating quite some buzz for the kind of story that they possess or for the style of their writers. Here is a list of fictional books that you can read this month.

Books to read in March 2020

1. The City We Became

The City We Became is a book written by N K Jemisin. The book is based on the city of New York and how the lives of the people there shape up. This book consists of a story where the citizens of New York join hands and stand against an ancient evil which poses a great threat to humanity. The book releases globally on March 24, 2020.

2. The Glass Hotel

The Glass Hotel is a book written by Emily St. John. The book has a number of things put together to create a story which is much intriguing to the readers. It has been called the right combination of beauty, crime and money. It revolves around the story of a woman who disappears into thin air. One of the most attractive elements of this book is its cover which fits the name right.

3. The Mirror And The Light

The Mirror And The Light is a book which has been written by Hilary Mantel. The book is based on the happenings after May of 1536. The story is about a man who has a great vision of the country. The book is the third part of the fictional series, the first one being Wolf Hall and the second one Bring Up The Bodies. The book is all set to release on March 10.

4. A Good Neighborhood

A Good Neighborhood is a book written by Valerie Alston-Holt. The book revolves around two families who are forced to talk to each other over an oak tree. The book has a not so common premise which is what is striking a chord amongst the people. This book will release globally on March 10, 2020.

