Famous Novels In Marathi That Have Been Translated Into English

India is a land of several languages and cultures. Our country has recognised almost 22 languages by the Constitution. This also brings in a huge amount of literature that is culturally rich.

The various literature books available across the country is immense. These works of literature showcase the diversity in India brilliantly. While language might come as a barrier sometimes, here is a list of a few best-selling Marathi novels that have been translated into English.

Famous novels in Marathi that have been translated to English

1. Cobalt Blue

Cobalt Blue was originally written by National award-winning director Sachin Kundalkar. It was first published in 2006 in Marathi and was then translated by Jerry Pinto. The novel dealt with strong subjects like sexuality and society paired with Kundalkar’s daring imagination. The book has been widely received by fans and critics.

2. Pathways To Light

Pathways to Light is a hard-hitting story of social activist, Baba Amte. The book was written in Marathi by his son, Prakash Amte originally titled Prakashvata. The book was later translated by Sumedha Raikar with the title Pathways To Light. It is a must-read for all literature enthusiasts.

3. Seven Sixes Are Forty-Three

Originally written by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Kiran Nagarkar, the novel was titled Saat Sakkam Trechalis. The book was then translated by Subha Slee and re-released with the title Seven Sixes Are Forty-Three in 1995. The novel is considered one of the most iconic and landmark works of Marathi literature to date.

4. Mrityunjay

Mrityunjay was originally written in Marathi by award-winning novelist Shivaji Sawant. The book was later translated into English by Professor P Lal and Nandini Nopany. Sawant’s depiction of Karna as one of the bravest characters in the Mahabharata is the highlight of the book.

5. Half Open Windows

Half Open Windows was originally written in Marathi by Ganesh Matkari. The storyline of the novel is set in Mumbai. Jerry Pinto’s translation of the book from Marathi to English is a delight in itself. The story of human beings need for elusive success in life will make you contemplate your own decisions with its larger than life characters and events.

