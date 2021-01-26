French Novel's Tamil Translation Wins Romain Rolland Prize In Kolkata's Literary Fest

The Tamil translation of French novel 'Le Mariage de Plaisir' won the Romain Rolland Book prize on Sunday at the three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival. Dr S A Vengada Soupraya Nayagar and publisher Amutharasan Paulraj of Thadagam Publishers are the winners of the prize for the Tamil translation of the book, authored by Tahar Ben Jelloun, the organisers told PTI.

[Romain Rolland Book Prize] The winners are translator Dr S A Vengada Soupraya Nayagar and publisher Amutharasan Paulraj of Thadagam Publishers for the Tamil translation of the 'Le Mariage de plaisir', authored by Tahar Ben Jelloun. Congratulations!https://t.co/n47PFWJgCX pic.twitter.com/dpYzky5sUN — The French Institute in India (@IFInde) January 24, 2021

The winning publisher and translator will be invited by the French Institute in India to the Paris Book Fair 2021 (Livre Paris 2021) where India will be the guest of honour.

Romain Rolland Book Prize

Started in 2017, Romain Rolland Book Prize aims at awarding the best translation of a French title into any Indian language, including English. The qualities of the translation and the publication are taken into account by an Indo-French jury.

The counsellor for education, science and culture, Embassy of France, and the director of the French Institute in India, Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens told PTI that it's been four years that the Romain Rolland Book Prize was created and witnessed some talented translators and pragmatic publishers awarded for their works.

'The French Institute in India is working more and more to increase translation of French books in Indian languages. In the perspective of the Paris Book Fair 2021, India is the focus country and which will see at least 30 Indian authors and publishers invited to Paris in May 2021 to meet the French readers", he said.

Renowned scholars and experts from France and India, including Annie Montaut, Michle Albaret- Maatsch, Renuka George, Sindhuja Veeraragavan, Geetha Krishnankutty and Chinmoy Guha were the jury members. Malayalam translation of 'Souvenirs Dormants', and Hindi translation of 'Pour que tu ne teperdes pas dans le quartier', were also shortlisted.

(With PTI Inputs)