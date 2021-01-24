Rahul Gandhi Tongue-ties His Translator In Tamil Nadu Roadshow With Convoluted Attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left everyone, including his own translator, baffled with his speech as he attempted to attack the PM Modi-led Centre during his speech at a campaign in Coimbatore on Saturday. The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu and undertook a roadshow in Coimbatore where he claimed that he had a 'blood relationship with Tamil Nadu and not a 'political' one. While taking a dig at the Centre and attempting to woo Tamil voters during his speech, Rahul Gandhi left his translator lost for words as he attempted to process the Congress leader's bizarre statement.

Speaking at a roadshow in Coimbatore, Rahul Gandhi said, "If we say Tamil Nadu is India, then we have to say India is Tamil Nadu. It cannot be that we say that Tamil Nadu is India, but India is not Tamil Nadu". However, soon after Rahul Gandhi said the latter half of the statement, his translator bore a puzzled look and he helplessly looked at Rahul Gandhi to receive some clarification. "It cannot be like Modi ji says that Tamil Nadu is a part of India but India is not Tamil Nadu", Rahul Gandhi clarified.

Rahul Gandhi on 3-day visit to Tamil Nadu

Upon his arrival on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi participated in an interaction with MSME representatives in Tamil Nadu. The Congress leader later took part in roadshows where he launched an attack on PM Modi-led government for allegedly 'giving what belongs to the farmers to 2-3 big industrialists'. Further, he claimed that PM Modi attempted to control the people of Tamil Nadu using agencies such as the ED, CBI and that the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu was compromised.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to a leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

