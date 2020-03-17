How 'Ganita Bodhini' Became The Standard Of Teaching In Karnataka

Charles Pendilbury was one of the most renowned mathematicians of his time and he was also the Secretary of The Mathematical Association of London for 50 years. His book, Arithmetic for Standards, was a comprehensive guideline for teachers, which taught them how to teach Mathematics to their students. Pendilbury's book was later translated into Kannada in 1899. This translation, titled Ganita Bodhini, is used to this day by primary grade teachers in Karnataka.

How Charles Pendilbury's Arithmetic for Standards became the go-to guide for teachers in Karnataka

Ganita Bodhini is the Kannada translation of Pendilbury's Arithmetic for Standards. The translator is not credited and the book was a first edition that was published all the way back in 1899. Ganita Bodhini was never credited to any translator. Moreover, the book was a first edition that was published by Seymour Hale of Mumbai. 5000 copies, of 264 pages each, were printed by S.P.C.K. Press, Veperi. The price of the first edition is not mentioned on the cover page.

Ganita Bodhini is now the leading guidebook for primary teachers across the state of Karnataka. The book teaches mentors how to properly teach their students Arithmetics in a fun and engaging manner. The book has 14 chapters, with each chapter dealing with a different branch of Arithmetics. While one chapter deals with tables and multiplication, others deal with topics such as numerals, addition, and subtraction.

Pendilbury's Arithmetic for Standards gave a detailed lesson on how to teach the numbers 1-100. He also provided a detailed list of instructions for the teachers in chapter one of the book. Ganita Bodhini perfectly translates Pendilbury's book and the lessons provided in texts is still used in primary schools to this day. The book advises teachers to recite the numbers and ask the students to repeat after them. It also tells the teachers that they need to keep the students engaged at all times. These principles are commonly used in schools across the country.

