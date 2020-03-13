Alyssa Healy's Joke About Aussie Men Playing At An Empty SCG Is A Sharp Study On Disparity

Alyssa Healy played an outstanding knock in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground last week. She was dropped by youngster Shafali Verma at covers in the very first over after which there was no looking back as she scored a match-winning 39-ball 75. Almost a week after the Aussies succeeded in retained the title, a fan claimed to Healy how they were 'lucky' to have played in front of a packed MCG crowd after which the star Australian batter took a dig at the Australian men's team, and in a larger sense, made a commentary on the disparity in the men's and women's game.

Alyssa Healy takes a dig at the men's team

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a cricket fan wrote that 86,714 attending last Sunday's Women's T20 World Cup final was a miraculous timing and had it been held a week later then it would have been 0. The wicket-keeper batter replied by saying that it has been a week of them (women's team) feeling what it’s like in the men’s shoes and vice-versa.

In hindsight, the fact they got 86,714 to the G on Sunday night was miraculous timing. One week later and it would have been 0. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) March 12, 2020

It’s been a week of us feeling what it’s like in the men’s shoes and them in ours!! Haha. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) March 13, 2020

The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played in an empty SCG stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Australia win their fifth Women's T20 title

Coming back to the Women's T20 World Cup final, Alyssa Healy's blistering 75 helped Australia set India a stiff target of 185. In reply, the Indian eves never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 99. The Aussies thus registered a huge 85-run victory to win their record fifth T20 World Cup.

