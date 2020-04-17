Jeffrey Archer Set To Unveil Next Novel In William Warwick Series - Release Date Announced

Jeffrey Archer's birthday this year on April 15 was all the more special. As the popular author turned 80 years old, his publishers Pan Macmillan announced that Jeffrey Archer's next book Hidden in Plain Sight will hit the stacks in October 2020. Hidden in Plain Sight will be the second book in Jeffrey Archer's William Warwick series.

The premise of the new William Warwick novel, Hidden in Plain Sight, is based on William's promotion to the rank of Detective Sergeant. He is again reassigned to the drug squad and this time he is tasked with hunting down a notorious drug dealer, Ahmed Rashid.

The journey, however, brings old and new enemies face to face with William. On the other hand, the detective is also busy with the preparations for his wedding to his fiancee Beth. But it seems an "unpleasant surprise" awaits them at the alter. To battle the situations, he makes a plan which is 'hidden in plain sight'.

The first book in the William Warwick series released in September 2019. It was titled Nothing Ventured and was based on Warwick's first case as a fledgling detective where he also met the love of his life. The novel was an instant bestseller.

Jeffrey Archer's Bestselling Books

Jeffrey Archer's debut book was Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less which belongs to The Clifton Chronicles Series. He then went on to become a bestselling author all over the globe. Some of his bestselling novels include Kane and Abel, Cat O Nine Tales, Only Time Will Tell, Best Kept Secret, The Father of Sins and more.

