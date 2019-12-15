Jeffrey Archer Books That Have Been Best-sellers Through-out The Author's Career

Jeffrey Howard Archer is an English novelist, former politician, and peer of the realm. Before becoming an author, Archer was a member of the Parliament. Later, he revived his fortunes as the best-selling novelist, and his books have sold around 330 million copies worldwide. Archer wrote his first book, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less (1974), as a means to avoid bankruptcy and hasn’t looked back since. Here are some of the best books by the author-

Jeffery Archer best books

Kane and Abel (1979)

Kane and Abel by Jaffrey Archer is amongst his best-selling work, reaching number one on The New York Times bestsellers list. In 2003, Kane and Abel was listed at number 96 on the BBC’s survey, The Big Read. The book tells the stories of two men born worlds apart. They have nothing in common except the same date of birth (April 18, 1906) and a drive to succeed in life. William Lowell Kane is a wealthy and powerful Boston Brahmin, while, Abel Rosnovski is a Pole who was born in a situation of great poverty and eventually migrated to the United States.

The Prodigal Daughter (1982)

The Prodigal Daughter is a novel by Jaffrey Archer. It is also one of Jeffrey Archer’s best sellers. The book is the story of Florentyna Kane, who is the daughter of Abel Rosnovski of Archer's Kane and Abel. The novel portrays Florentyna's life from early childhood to her final ascension to the position of President of the United States. The book is about the journey of her becoming the first female U.S. president. The story begins by introducing Kane and Abel's past and the feud between them. It then tells the story of Kane and Abel from the perspective of their children, Florentyna Rosnovski and Richard Kane. Their childhood, and all the incidents and people who affected them, are portrayed in a similar manner as their fathers' lives were told in Kane and Abel.

As the Crow Flies (1992)

As the Crow Flies is a book by Jaffrey Archer. The novel tells the story of the Trumper retail empire, through the points of view of several of the main characters. The narrative characters of the story are Charlie Trumper, Becky Salmon (later Trumper), Daphne, Colonel Hamilton, Mrs. Trentham, Daniel Trumper, and Cathy Ross. Guy Trentham is a non-narrative character who links most of these viewpoints together. As the Crow Flies is amongst Archer's best-sellers.

