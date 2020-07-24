Jennifer Lopez Quiz: JLo's Iconic Green Gown To Date Looks; Guess The Price Of Her Outfits

Whether in Versace or Zuhair Murad, Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a statement on the red carpet and off. Her style ranges from chic to experimental, quirky to unconventional. On the occasion of Jennifer Lopez's birthday, here is a fashion quiz based on Jennifer Lopez's outfits. With clues of her outfits' pictures, guess the price of her outfit.
Jennifer Lopez quiz
-
Jennifer Lopez is always known for her chic styling. While keeping it comfortable yet stylish, Jennifer Lopez carried this look for the airport. Can you guess the price?
- $26
- $30
- $45
- $10
-
Jennifer Lopez wore this Balmain Couture to Met Gala. The actor's gown was sold in an auction months later. Can you guess the price?
- $5.000
- $7.000
- $9.000
- $12.000
-
For Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday, the actor wore a customised Versace dress with straps. She had an exclusive golden version of the black dress that was seen on the runway. Can you guess the whooping amount of JLo's dress?
- $27.000
- $30.000
- $10.000
- $75.000
-
Jennifer Lopez is often seen enjoying date nights with Alex. For one of her date nights, she wore a pink dress with pink stilettos. Guess how much does JLo's pink dress retail for?
- $60.000
- $70.000
- $40.000
- $68.000
-
Looks like Jennifer Lopez puts a lot of effort into deciding an outfit for her date. The actor was once spotted wearing a casual white look in Santa Monica. This look was completed with a Birkin bag that made her outfit even more expensive. Can you guess the price of JLo's outfit?
- $80.000
- $90.000
- $82.000
- $85.000
-
Here's another Met Gala outfit of Jennifer Lopez. This is one of the most iconic looks of JLo's Met Gala appearances. Can you guess the price?
- $9.000.000
- $8.000.000
- $8.500.000
- $6.600.000
-
Jennifer Lopez attended the Golden Globe 2011 wearing a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown that she matches with Christian Louboutin heels. Can you guess the cost of her outfit?
- $4.000.000
- $6.000.000
- $5.000.000
- $9.000.000
-
Nobody can ever forget JLo's iconic green gown she wore in 2000 and later wore it on the runway for Versace. Guess the price of JLo's most memorable green gown?
- $9,795
- $9,876
- $8,975
- $7,987
-
In 2018, J.Lo took her daughter to shop wearing exclusive Birkin couture layered with a coat. Guess the price of JLo's shopping outfit?
-
$1,360
-
$1,345
-
$1,230
-
$1,320
Jennifer Lopez quiz -answers
-
$26
-
$5.000
-
$27.000
-
$68.000
-
$82.000
-
$9,000
-
$5.000.000
-
$9,795
-
$1345
Picture Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez FC Instagram
Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures