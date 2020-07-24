Jennifer Lopez Quiz: JLo's Iconic Green Gown To Date Looks; Guess The Price Of Her Outfits

Whether in Versace or Zuhair Murad, Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a statement on the red carpet and off. Her style ranges from chic to experimental, quirky to unconventional. On the occasion of Jennifer Lopez's birthday, here is a fashion quiz based on Jennifer Lopez's outfits. With clues of her outfits' pictures, guess the price of her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez quiz

Jennifer Lopez is always known for her chic styling. While keeping it comfortable yet stylish, Jennifer Lopez carried this look for the airport. Can you guess the price?

$26

$30

$45

$10

Jennifer Lopez wore this Balmain Couture to Met Gala. The actor's gown was sold in an auction months later. Can you guess the price?

$5.000

$7.000

$9.000

$12.000

For Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday, the actor wore a customised Versace dress with straps. She had an exclusive golden version of the black dress that was seen on the runway. Can you guess the whooping amount of JLo's dress?

$27.000

$30.000

$10.000

$75.000

Jennifer Lopez is often seen enjoying date nights with Alex. For one of her date nights, she wore a pink dress with pink stilettos. Guess how much does JLo's pink dress retail for?

$60.000

$70.000

$40.000

$68.000

Looks like Jennifer Lopez puts a lot of effort into deciding an outfit for her date. The actor was once spotted wearing a casual white look in Santa Monica. This look was completed with a Birkin bag that made her outfit even more expensive. Can you guess the price of JLo's outfit?

$80.000

$90.000

$82.000

$85.000

Here's another Met Gala outfit of Jennifer Lopez. This is one of the most iconic looks of JLo's Met Gala appearances. Can you guess the price?

$9.000.000

$8.000.000

$8.500.000

$6.600.000

Jennifer Lopez attended the Golden Globe 2011 wearing a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown that she matches with Christian Louboutin heels. Can you guess the cost of her outfit?

$4.000.000

$6.000.000

$5.000.000

$9.000.000

Also Read| Jennifer Lopez or Jourdan Dunn: Who nailed the mini bodycon dress like a stunner?

Nobody can ever forget JLo's iconic green gown she wore in 2000 and later wore it on the runway for Versace. Guess the price of JLo's most memorable green gown?

$9,795

$9,876

$8,975

$7,987

In 2018, J.Lo took her daughter to shop wearing exclusive Birkin couture layered with a coat. Guess the price of JLo's shopping outfit?

$1,360

$1,345

$1,230

$1,320

Jennifer Lopez quiz -answers

$26

$5.000

$27.000

$68.000

$82.000

$9,000

$5.000.000

$9,795

$1345

Picture Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez FC Instagram

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures