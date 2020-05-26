'Need To Have Harry Potter Book Burning Session', Says Muggle; JK Rowling Has Quirky Take

People around the world have turned to art during the lockdown against COVID-19. While a significant proportion has been watching content online, books have been the solace for another section. With restrictions over venturing out to buy books or order them online, it goes without saying that Potterheads might want to revist their favourite Harry Potter, one of the highest-selling book series of all time.

READ: 'Clear Demonstration Of Contempt From A Sitting PM,' Says JK Rowling Over Cummings Row

However, not all can be Potterheads. This was evident when a netizen had a strange idea that involved Harry Potter book. It's not clear if the person hated the books or needed some kind of relief amid the global crisis, but the Twitter user was keen to have a ‘Harry Potter book burning session.’

Since the comment was made on a post by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, she too noticed it and had a quirky reaction. The writer quipped that the idea was not great, because the royalties that she earns from the book would ‘vanish’ from her bank accounts if that happened. She also added that if the book was more precious, with her autograph, it would more prove more costly for, joking that her ‘teeth would fall out.’

Here’s the post

God, I hope you don't, because whenever somebody burns a Potter book the royalties vanish from my bank account.

And if the book's signed, one of my teeth falls out. pic.twitter.com/nD3fW7TpZn — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 25, 2020

READ:'Unauthorised' Tweet Takes Swipe At UK Govt, JK Rowling Wants To Give Person Year's Salary

This is not the first time that a netizen had written to JK Rowling about burning her books, after which she had responded. In 2017, some had ‘burned’ her books, apparently, after reading some article related to the author or the iconic wizard. The author had fitting responses even then.

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Last year, the news of Polish priests burning Harry Potter books had made headlines over the book ‘promoting sorcery.’ They had, however, apologised later.

Meanwhile, JK Rowling has been in the news for the attack of the United Kingdom Government amid Prime Minister Boris Johnson' aide Dominic Cummings flouting the lockdown guidelines to meet his family.

"Your wife was ill, you thought you were infectious and you've got a kid. Those circumstances are not exceptional. They're commonplace," she tweeted on Monday. In another tweet, she wrote, "Often answering questions doesn't clear up confusion, it increases confusion' is what I'll say to the police when they want to know where I got my new labradoodle, Dominic."

READ:'This Is Despicable': JK Rowling Hits Out At UK PM For Backing Cummings Over Lockdown Row

READ:JK Rowling Makes Stunning Revelations About 'Harry Potter' Series & Its Real 'birthplace'