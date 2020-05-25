'This Is Despicable': JK Rowling Hits Out At UK PM For Backing Cummings Over Lockdown Row

Britsih author JK Rowling has lashed out at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for backing his adviser Dominic Cummings who made a 400-kilometre trip during coronavirus lockdown. While Johnson said that it was ‘responsible’ of Cummings to make the trip, Rowling called it “despicable”. Even though UK PM’s adviser has argued that he had to ensure the safety of his four-year-old son as both his parents were showing symptoms of COVID-19, the ‘Harry Potter’ writer said that parents across the nation adhered to the regulations despite the atrocities in the way for the “common good” amid a health crisis.

Watching Johnson. This is despicable. Parents all over this country have abided by the lockdown rules, even while ill themselves. Hundreds of thousands managed toddlers while shut up inside cramped accommodation, purely for the common good AS THE GOVERNMENT TOLD THEM TO DO. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2020

In a series of tweets, Rowling continued her rant by pointing out the situation in the country while it is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Britsih author noted that grieving families have been separated, funerals were “unattended” while thousands of people who died in the hospitals had to bid their final goodbye’s through ‘iPads’ only to abide by the lockdown rules that were put forth by the government to lessen the burden on the national health service and protect the vulnerable individuals of the society during coronavirus outbreak. Rowling even called the UK PM’s adviser “f***weasel”.

Meanwhile, the argument by Cummings that the travel was for his child has even been supported by Johnson as ‘childcare issues’. Countering this, the British author gave examples of NHS workers and single parents who have either been staying away from their children or have remained indoors for several weeks. British Prime Minister’s backing of Cummings, according to Rowling, is ‘clear demonstration of contempt for the people’ from a sitting PM.

Johnson says Cummings acted 'responsibly'

Johnson publicly supported his adviser Dominic Cummings on May 24 as pressure mounts on the British government to sack Cummings for making a 400 km trip during the lockdown. Johnson said that Cummings had “no alternative” but to travel to North East from London in March to ensure his four-year-old son was being taken care of “when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus”. According to British PM, his adviser acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity” and that too “in every respect”.

Image Source: AP