Margaret Atwood Helps Struggling Canadian Writers With Online Platform Amid Lockdown

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to a lockdown in Canada. Hence to support book writers and novelists, Margaret Atwood is launching an online series that will help Canadian writers sell their books amidst this lockdown. This move comes as a relief to several authors who recently launched their books but could not promote them due to the lockdown.

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought the world to a complete standstill. This pandemic has led to several countries declaring a lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But this lockdown has affected several industries, daily wage workers, poor people.

So to help many people in the entertainment industry being affected by the lockdown, an initiative named Canada Performs has been launched. This platform lets musicians, actors, comedians and other performers to showcase their performances online.

At first, only performing arts were being considered for this platform but now a media portal’s report suggests that Booker’s Prize winner Margaret Atwood insisted on having writers on the platform as well. Canada Performs not only provides a venue for these artists but also plays them $1000 CAD for their performances.

Margaret Atwood insisted on having these writers on the platform since many of them could not promote their books due to their tours being cancelled. While in an interview with a media publication, Margaret said that writers are struggling a lot due to this lockdown. She also said that they are “scrambling, improvising around to get the word out there” about their books.

During the interview, Margaret also talked about the difference between a live audience and a virtual audience. She said that virtual presence does not “replace the fun of an audience”. She also said that nothing is better than a mass audience response. But looking at the positive side, she said that “we’re in the better-than-nothing era- do what you can”.

