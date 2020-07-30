Matthew McConaughey's 'Greenlights' Will Be A 'playbook Based On Adventures' In His Life

Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey will soon release a book on his own life. The actor was very vocal about his book in an interview with a media portal and talked about how his book wouldn't be ordinary. Read ahead to know the details of his book, which will be called Greenlights.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey urges people to wear masks in his 4th of July video; Watch

Mathew McConaughey's new book called Greenlights will be a playbook on the adventures of his life, reportedly. The book will release on October 20 and will take cues from his diaries that he has kept for so many years. The actor will apparently discuss everything in the book that has happened since his childhood in Texas to his rise as a Hollywood celebrity.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila Alves deliver over 1 lakh masks to Texas hospitals

The book won't be ordinary

The actor in an interview spoke about how the book wasn't an ordinary memoir or an advice book but was rather a 'playbook based on adventures' in Matthew's life. He also mentioned how these adventures have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn’t try to be.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey recommends his personal favourite flick 'Mud'

His team also mentioned how the actor had an adventurous journey while growing up and mentioned how tough-love was practiced at his house. They also talked about how he went from Texas to have a life-changing journey in Australia, Peru, and Mali. Furthermore, the book will talk about his earlier days in Hollywood and his rise to fame. His team finally said -

"McConaughey shares how his life experiences have instilled in him the importance of competent values, the power of new experiences, and, as he puts it, ‘either changing your reality or changing how you see it.'"

Matthew McConaughey is a famous American actor and producer. Fans started recognizing him from his movie Dazed and Confused (1993) and he then went on to do many movies like - Angels in the Outfield (1994) and Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994) The Wedding Planner (2001), How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Failure to Launch (2006), Fool's Gold (2008), Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009), Bernie (2011), Magic Mike (2012) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and for his leading roles in Killer Joe (2011) and Mud (2012).

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey says he misses Dallas,recommends 'Magic Mike'

Promo Pic Credit: Matthew McConaughey's Instagram