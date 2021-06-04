‘Modi Stole My Mask’ No 1 Bestseller In India In 3 Categories On Amazon In 36 Hours

The much-awaited book Modi Stole My Mask authored by best-selling author Amit Bagaria and Founder & Editor-in-Chief of GoaChronicle.com, Savio Rodrigues has become the No 1 Bestseller in India on Amazon, 36 hours after Amazon opened pre-booking for the book to be released on June 7, 2021.

Modi Stole My Mask is currently No 1 in the categories of Public Administration, Elections & Political Process E-Books, and Public Affairs & Policy E-Books in India on Amazon.

Modi Stole My Mask is a book that reportedly exposes the truth behind India's COVID-19 crisis through vehement research on facts and data by the authors.

Speaking on Modi Stole My Mask becoming a No 1 Bestseller on Amazon before its release, Amit Bagaria, expressed, “Though I’m happy to see the phenomenal sales figures, I’m not too surprised, as most people have been affected (directly or indirectly) by the potential Chinese bioweapon (SARS-CoV-2) which has caused the COVID-19 pandemic, and which has unfortunately taken over 34.88 lakh lives globally, with thousands more dying every day. It’s good to know that so many people want to know ‘THE TRUTH ABOUT INDIA’S COVID CRISIS’, which is also the subtitle of our book.”

Sharing his views on peoples' interest in the book Modi Stole My Mask, Savio Rodrigues, opined, "The truth is all that matters. The people of India and the world need to know the truth because right now there is extensive misinformation in the country. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented health crisis that has led to the loss of millions of lives around the world including India. Both Amit and I have painstakingly researched and documented our findings into a book so that the Indian government and the people of India can learn from our successful strategies and also failed strategies in the health crisis."

The book raises pertinent questions on whether Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has lost his popularity due to the management COVID-19 pandemic health crisis, whether the COVID-19 pandemic is natural or lab-made bioweapon of China, which states in India which managed the pandemic well and did not manage the pandemic well, did Prime Minister Modi divert money for constructing the new Central Vista instead of fighting COVID-19 and was money from the PM CARES Fund not spent for COVID-19 relief efforts.

