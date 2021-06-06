Naomi Wolf Banned From Twitter For Spreading Vaccine Misinformation, Fans React

American author and anti-vaxxer Naomi Wolf have been suspended from Twitter for spreading misinformation. The 58-year-old prominent writer with a huge fan following was suspended by the micro-bogging site giant on 4 June following months of questionable posts on the ongoing pandemic, lockdown, and more. Though it’s not clear exactly which post led to Wolf’s suspension, the author had a history of making anti-vaccine comments and had published several on the day of her ban.

Naomi Wolf's Twitter account suspended

Soon after the news of New York’s best-selling authors’ Twitter ban exploded on the Internet, the users marked the move by posting some of their favourite tweets from her account. There were others who shared jokes that she was banned for being “too stupid” for the site or that “Twitter got vaccinated against Naomi Wolf.”

“Before she was banned, Naomi Wolf gave us the funniest tweet on Northern Ireland's history.” There were some supporters who criticized the ban, claiming it as a great blow to the freedom of speech and called for reinstation of her account. Another user took her stand in favour of the author and wrote, “Dr. Naomi Wolf is the latest in a countless string of doctors, scientists, and researchers that have been suspended from Twitter for stating their professional opinions or questioning government policies,” she wrote.

Naomi Wolf was an advisor to Clinton and Gore. that's how she learned what's really going on in this country. — girth brooks 🇵🇸 (@youhad2typethis) June 6, 2021

More Americans died of COVID than any war except the Civil War, even with all our masking and social isolation. The vaccines have been working AMAZINGLY. Much respect to the medical professionals developing these life-saving vaccines. — 🇺🇸 Bram Boroson Builds Back Better🗽 (@BramBoroson) June 5, 2021

A third user chimed in and wrote, “More censorship & more suppression! Naomi Wolf is suspended from Twitter. If the information she posted was such “nonsense” then why take the effort to suspend her account?” The author went viral in 2019 when several major errors were discovered in her newly published book Outrages: Sex, Censorship and the Criminalization of Love, in which she misinterpreted a legal term in records about the execution of men convicted of sodomy in Britain, affecting the thesis for the whole work.



Naomi Wolf has gone off the deep end, but I'm still pretty sure mainstream media and establishment politicians have done more for anti-vaxxers than her rambling will ever do.



Taking her offline just gives credence to all the arguments that the establishment is against them. — Simon Copland (@SimonCopland) June 6, 2021

Naomi Wolf's Twitter account has finally been suspended. Reason is prevailing. — Sonya Dunne (@Sonya__Dunne) June 6, 2021

Who is Dr Naomi Wolf?

Naomi is an American author and journalist. Post the release of her first book The Beauty Myth (1991), she was a leading spokeswoman of what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement. In the 1990s, she was a political advisor to the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore. Some of her bestselling books include The End of America in 2007 and Vagina: A New Biography. Around 2013 she started to become better known for promoting conspiracy theories online, including questioning whether ISIS execution videos were real and suggesting whistleblower Edward Snowden may be a government plant and more.

IMAGE: NAOMIRWOLF/Instagram