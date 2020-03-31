National Emergency Library Makes 1.4 Million E-books Accessible For People Stuck At Home

As the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places like restaurants, theatres and schools and are constantly promoting social distancing, the institutions of the country like the Internet Archive are trying to be innovative. They are offering activities in line with the social distancing guidelines. Here are the details.

National Emergency Library offers 1.4 million e-books

The Internet Archive is an American digital library, which provides free public access to collections of digitised materials, including websites, software applications/games, music, movies/videos, moving images, and millions of books. Recently, it was reported that the Internet Archive has launched a National Emergency Library, which is a digital collection of more than 1.4 million copyrighted e-books.

Reportedly, the officials at Internet Archive have taken this step to address the unprecedented global need for access to research materials. The internet library has also suspended the waitlist for the books and created the emergency library, from which the users can borrow books from the National Emergency Library without joining a waitlist.

As per reports, the officials at the National Emergency Library has initiated the movement to make the online copies available to the billions of people in the world, who are stuck indoors to keep COVID-19 pandemic at bay. Internet Archive has reportedly announced that the books will be available until June 30, 2020, or the end of the US national emergency.

Lovers of #Scifi rejoice! When we made 1.4 M books borrowable, @SYFYWIRE dove in and produced this list of top Science Fiction titles to #ShelterInPlace with: https://t.co/5IMzZzvnjI — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) March 30, 2020

When we opened up the 1.4 M books in the #NationalEmergencyLibrary, @NewYorker writer @Harvard historian Jill Lepore went blissfully browsing. What an interesting path! Please read:https://t.co/azUH2XlyN2 — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) March 26, 2020

