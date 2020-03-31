The Debate
National Emergency Library Makes 1.4 Million E-books Accessible For People Stuck At Home

Books

As seen in the latest series of tweets shared by the officials at the National Emergency Library, the association has announced 1.4 books available for free.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
National Emergency Library

As the US Government has announced a complete lockdown on public places like restaurants, theatres and schools and are constantly promoting social distancing, the institutions of the country like the Internet Archive are trying to be innovative. They are offering activities in line with the social distancing guidelines. Here are the details.

National Emergency Library offers 1.4 million e-books 

The Internet Archive is an American digital library, which provides free public access to collections of digitised materials, including websites, software applications/games, music, movies/videos, moving images, and millions of books. Recently, it was reported that the Internet Archive has launched a National Emergency Library, which is a digital collection of more than 1.4 million copyrighted e-books.

Reportedly, the officials at Internet Archive have taken this step to address the unprecedented global need for access to research materials. The internet library has also suspended the waitlist for the books and created the emergency library, from which the users can borrow books from the National Emergency Library without joining a waitlist.

As per reports, the officials at the National Emergency Library has initiated the movement to make the online copies available to the billions of people in the world, who are stuck indoors to keep COVID-19 pandemic at bay. Internet Archive has reportedly announced that the books will be available until June 30, 2020, or the end of the US national emergency.

First Published:
COMMENT
