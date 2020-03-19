New York Public Library App Now Allows Borrowing E-books From 300,000-strong Collection

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak, even the smallest of good news is being sought after by people. For everyone who is a fan of reading books and is a huge bibliophile, there is indeed some great news. The New York Public Library has now launched an app that allows you to borrow any of the huge collection of books in the library.

Bookworms assemble!

The NYPL digital collection has over 300,000 e-books. To get access to these, one has to first get a library card of the library. You can borrow any of these e-books from the New York Public Library for leisure reading at home through your phone.

The app's name is SimplyE. It allows a person to read books on their phones. There is one important thing to remember while using this app. Books that are popular might have a waitlist, which includes the Game of Thrones series, Harry Potter books and so on. The NYPL library posted a Tweet regarding the same:

Browse and read over 300,000 books for free on our SimplyE e-reader app, available for Apple and Android devices.



iPhone: https://t.co/SAMlGUhtqV

Android: https://t.co/bueLUZlqwM pic.twitter.com/GCMgnqIje9 — NY Public Library (@nypl) March 16, 2020

The app can be simply downloaded for iPhone as well as Android. Another thing to remember is that there is a limit of three free books online that you can borrow at one point in time. This is done because there has been a surge in the usage of the app. As per an article in a leading daily, the authorities at the New York Public Library have claimed that this surge happened after people started staying at home to save themselves from COVID-19 threat.

Other than the free book online, the app also has many other features. One of them is a search in the library collection of 800,000 digitized items. These items include historic prints, photographs, maps, and manuscripts. You can also check out the Mango Languages and Career Cruising with your library card.

Source: Shutterstock and New York Public Library Twitter