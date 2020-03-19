New York reports 3,086 cases as coronavirus hits all 50 US states

New York has reported at least 3,086 cases of coronavirus till now, making it the worst-hit state in the US. According to a New York-based media outlet, out of the total infected cases, 1,339 were reported in New York city itself. Meanwhile, the state reported 20 deaths as for March 19. This comes as all the 50 states in the US, Puerto Rico and Washington DC have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to reports, the US has 9,464 cases of the virus till now with 155 deaths. Out of the total active cases, 9,137 were in mild condition while 155 were in serious condition. Meanwhile, Washington reported 1,187 cases of the virus with 68 deaths followed by California which reported 887 infected cases and 17 deaths. According to our international media, There was a surge of at least 1,000 cases in New York between March 17 and March 18 pointing at increased testing in the state. In the past week, as testing expanded, the number of people to test positive for the virus in New York State reportedly increased 42 per cent a day on average.

Amazon employee tested positive

This came as an Amazon employee tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18. The employee reportedly worked in an Amazon warehouse in Queens. Soon, workers were sent home so that the facility could be disinfected, international media reported. Two office workers in Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle have already tested positive, though this is the first case among hourly warehouse workers who handle goods directly.

Meanwhile, all 50 states in the US now have confirmed cases as West Virginia confirmed its first case on March 17. Schools, offices, bars, restaurants and many stores remain closed across the major US. Dozens of countries have shut their borders or implemented mandatory self-isolation for travellers arriving from abroad.

(Image credits: AP )