Nicholas Sparks Books: Some Of The Author's Novels That Transcended To The Silver Screen.

Nicholas Sparks is a well-known romance novelist and a screenwriter and popular among fans for his fictional and beautiful romantic stories. He currently has twenty books published and several of those books have gone on to become bestsellers. Eleven of those books have also gone on to become successful movie adaptations, here is a list of few movies by Nicholas Sparks that were adapted into films.

Safe Haven

The even pace of the movie is what sets it apart from the normal romantic movies. The characters follow a gradual build-up and don’t immediately fall in love, this just adds to better character building of the movie. The build-up and the pace of the movie make the audience wait for the key moments in the film. The movie also conveys social evils of domestic abuse and violence and sheds light on such sensitive topics. Although Alex, played by Josh Duhamel is meant to rescue her, Katie, played by Julianne Hough turns out to be the one to rescue him.

The Choice

The movie is divided into parts, unlike the flashbacks and flash-forwards which is something Nicholas Sparks is known to do. The movie takes place in a coastal town, and Gabby, played by Teresa Palmer moves in next door. She is initially annoyed by Travis played by Benjamin Walker and finds him to be a nuisance. However, as the story builds up the two fall in love.

A Walk to Remember

This 2002 film delivered a beautiful story and had some of the best romantic moments. The story revolves around a bad boy, Landon Carter, played by Shane West and his love story with for a soft-spoken sweet girl, Jamie Sullivan played by Mandy Moore. The couple were reunited, at Mandy Moore’s Hollywood Walk of fame and Twitter got super exicted to see the couple reunite.

The Notebook

One of the most popular romantic movies of all time is the classic The Notebook. It has been 15 years since the movie came out and fans of the film still watch it with the same emotion they had in the start. The chemistry of Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling is something that has charmed their fans for this long. The love story between their characters Allie Calhoun and Noah was something the fans watch as a classic.