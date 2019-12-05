Rudyard Kipling Books, Poems And Short Stories That You Must Read

Rudyard Kipling was an English Journalist, poet, novelist and a short story writer. He was born in India and that inspired much of his work. He wrote famous children stories like the Jungle Book and many other short stories. Here is a collection of some of the famous stories written by Rudyard Kipling.

Famous stories by Rudyard Kipling

The Jungle Book

The Jungle books is a collection of stories by the English author Rudyard Kipling. Most of the characters are animal such as Shere Khan the tiger, Baloo the bear. The principal character of the story is a man-cub 'Mowgli', who is raised in the jungle by wolves. The stories are set in a forest in India in Madhya Pradesh. The story entirely follows the life of Mowgli who lives with these animals.

The Man who would be King

This story was written by Rudyard Kipling in the year 1888. It is the story of two British adventurers in British India who soon became kings in a remote part of Afghanistan. The story was adapted into a television show and film. The man who would be king was adapted and directed by John Hutson to make a film. Another film called The DreamWorks is also loosely based on the story.

Just so stories

Just so stories are considered as a classic of children literature and is also known as one of the best works of Rudyard Kipling. This book has bedtime stories in which the author has explained how one animal acquired its distinctive feature. The stories were then adapted in a variety of adaptions including musical and animated films.

Captains Courageous

Captains Courageous, a novel written by Rudyard Kipling follows the adventures of a fifteen-year-old Harvey Cheyne, the spoiled son of a railroad tycoon. The story was adapted into movies, dramas and musical theatre. The movie was also adapted for a television programme.

Indian tales

Indian Tales is a collection of short stories written by Rudyard Kipling. In these stories, the author sets a stage for encounters between the East and the West. It is based on the thorny issues of culture, religion and society.

