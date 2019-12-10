Three Ruskin Bond Books That Will Make You Fall In Love With Mussoorie

Ruskin Bond is an Indian author of British descent. He lives with his family in Landour, Mussoorie, India. He shifted there in 1963. Ruskin Bond has been writing for over sixty years, and now has over 120 titles in print — novels, collections of short stories, poetry, essays, anthologies and books for children. Mussoorie is famed for its scenic beauty and the rare winter line phenomenon. Not many know that it has a rich literary heritage and the highest density of authors anywhere in the world. Here's a look at some of the books from Ruskin Bond that will make you fall in love with Mussoorie.

A Mussoorie Mystery

A Mussoorie Mystery is about a couple who set out to get the perfect gift for each other and the surprising twist in the end in The Gift of the Magi. The book also has a robotic dancing partner, which creates more menace than a human partner ever can. Selected and edited by Ruskin Bond, this collection has several fantastic, scary and funny stories. The book was originally published in 2017.

Lone Fox Dancing

For over sixty years, Bond has entertained, charmed and occasionally spooked us with his books and stories and opened our eyes to the beauty of every day and the natural world. In this biography, he shows us the roots of everything he has written. He begins with a dream and a gentle haunting, before taking us to an idyllic childhood in Jamnagar by the Arabian Sea — where he composed his first poem. His whole journey can be witnessed in this book. The book Lone Fox Dancing: My Autobiography has been awarded this year's Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize in the non-fiction category in 2017.

Roads To Mussoorie

With an everlasting affection and nostalgia for his home of over forty years, Bond describes his many journeys to, from and around Mussoorie in this book. He also digs into the daily scandals surrounding his life and friends in the hill town. Bond has also described the geographical, social and cultural elements of the place.