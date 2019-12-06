Bollywood Movies That Were Adapted From Bestselling Books

Bollywood movie makers always look around for some of the other inspiration to make a movie. Be it on the life of sportsperson, politician or a late actor, they certainly know how to make an entertaining film. Bollywood has also taken inspiration from books to make a few movies which became blockbusters. Here are a few movies which were adapted from a book.

Bollywood movies made on books

Chetan Bhagat books:

Chetan Bhagat is an Indian author who is known for cheesy love stories in his novels. He has written a few books out of which 4 books were adapted to be made into a movie.

2 States

This movie is said to be the real-life love story of Chetan Bhagat and his wife. The film is based on the love story of Ananya and Krish (fictional names) who come from two different states to study in Ahmedabad. Their culturally different family background becomes an obstacle for the couple and their journey of turning their relationship into a marriage was what made the movie a blockbuster.

Half-girlfriend

Half-girlfriend was the love story of a small-town boy Madhav, who struggles to speak in English. He comes to Delhi to study and ends up falling in love with a fellow student Riya. The story starts taking twists and turns when Madhav proposes Riya to be his girlfriend but the latter friend zones him by being his half-girlfriend. The movie flopped at the box office.

3 Idiots

3 Idiots was a superhit blockbuster movie that was based on the novel, Five Point Someone. Although the makers claim that the film was not entirely adapted from the book, the characters were picked from Chetan Bhagat’s novel and the storyline was quite similar.

Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che is a story about love, friendship, politics, and three friends. The story of this movie was adapted from the book The 3 Mistakes Of My Life, written by Chetan Bhagat. The movie made average business because of the climax of the film.

Haider

Haider, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is a movie about a Kashmiri who comes back to the state when he acknowledges that the state is suffering from violence. The film’s story was adapted from Shakespeare’s Hamlet and was a blockbuster of the year.

