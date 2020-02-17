Top Audiobook Apps That You Must Check Out Right Away

Audiobooks are quite beneficial for people who escape the hullabaloo of everyday life with reading. While travelling, settling down with a book seems impossible. However, audiobook apps provide a solution to that. It is an efficient and practical way to provide a wondrous and relaxed reading experience. Therefore, we have listed down some of the popular audiobook apps for iOS, Android, Amazon, and Windows devices.

Here are the best 5 audiobook apps that you must check

1. Scribd

Scribd is not only known for its printed material, but also audiobooks. This application offers access to numerous audiobooks for a minimal monthly subscription of $9. It also offers a one-month free trial to experience the application. For an enhanced experience, you can also set sleep timers in the app that turns it off after some time. It also provides an option to personalize your use by highlighting your preferred genres of books. Scribd is compatible with iOS, Android and Amazon devices.

2. Audible

Amazon is the parent company of Audible. This application offers more than 425000 audiobooks to enjoy. They are available to purchase, rent, stream online or offline. Besides a free trial, this audiobook provides you with a variety of books for a meagre subscription fee of $15 per month. Audible is available for iOS, Android, Amazon, and Windows devices.

3. Apple Books

If you own an iOS device, Apple Books works best for avid book readers. It does not require you to install any other audiobook application. After updating, this app boasts of an easy user interface and an extensive collection of books. Apple Books is dedicated to iPad and iPhone. Moreover, it stands unique among other audiobooks for its feature that allows you to purchase the book directly from the app.

4. Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle is loaded with amazing features; hence, making it a quite-chosen book application. Though it does not cater to the needs of audiobook users directly, Kindle helps those who need to switch between regular reading and listening. This app offers books in different formats. If a user prefers ebook, they can add audiobook afterward. Amazon’s voice technology feature helps the readers switch as per their choice.

5. Google Play Books

This application works perfectly on iOS and Android devices. Launched in 2019, Google Play Books provides an option to choose among textbooks, audiobooks, and comic books. Though it is not as huge as other platforms, it allows the user to purchase books rather than offering subscriptions. Furthermore, you can also connect it with CarPlay and listen to the audiobooks while commuting.

