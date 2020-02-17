Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 17 2020: Amazon ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for February 17 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
There is ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. White, Yellow, Red, Orange, Blue, And Green Were The Six Original Colors On The Classic Version Of Which 40-Year Old Iconic Toy?
Answer 1: Rubix Cube
Question 2. The 2020 Australian Open Was Novak Djokovic’s ___ Grand Slam Singles Victory. (Fill In The Blanks.)
Answer 2: 17th
Question 3. The Union Budget Proposed Which Of These To Build A National Cold Supply Chain For Perishables Such As Meat And Fish?
Answer 3: Kisan Rail
Question 4. The Upcoming Film ‘The New Mutants’ Is Part Of Which Movie Franchise?
Answer 4: X Men
Question 5. Which Famous Political Activist Born On February 13Th, Wrote The Poem ‘In The Bazaars Of Hyderabad’?
Answer 5: Sarojini Naidu