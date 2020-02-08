T.S Eliot Poems And Quotes That You Can Use For Your Next Instagram Caption

Thomas Stearns Eliot, popularly known as TS Eliot, was an American poet, essayist, and literary and social critic. He was also known for his unique style of writing and never turned to the conventional ways of writing. Here is a list of some of the poet's best lines that can make for catchy Instagram captions.

Best Instagram captions from T.S Eliot’s poems

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.

T.S Eliot’s poem Little Gidding was considered as his most prominent work. Little Gidding is written in five sections. It concludes Eliot's study of human experience, Christian faith, and the nature of time and history. This quote picked up from was from this poem. What makes it so good to be an Instagram caption is that the words are motivating.

The purpose of literature is to turn blood into ink

Also known as the purpose of preaching is just the opposite, this was one of the most famous quotes of the poet, T.S Eliot. The lines also mean that the pen is mightier than the sword. There were many stories written in relation to these poetic lines.

Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go

T.S Eliot’s poems were very motivating, such as in this quote which means that those willing to take a risk are the ones that can go far to achieve it. The quote was also tweeted by Donald Trump in 2015.

Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.

-- T. S. Eliot — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2015

You are the music while the music lasts

T.S Eliot was said to be fond of classical music and often penned down a few poems about classical music. This quote was picked up from his poem The Dry Salvages which is said to be one of his best poems on music.

Every moment is a fresh beginning

One of the T.S Eliot's most inspirational line was this line picked up from his book, The Poems of T.S Eliot Volume I: Collected and Uncollected Poems. The poet means simply means that for someone who thinks positively, every moment is a fresh beginning.

