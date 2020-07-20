Vocabulary Quiz: Consider Yourself A Sesquipedalian? Take This Quiz To Decide

Quick links:
English can be a real pest, and even native speakers find themselves stumbling over some stubbornly tricky words. Sometimes they’re difficult to understand, other times they’ve been misused so often that their original meaning has gotten lost. Pronunciation can also be a problem. Sometimes people struggle with simple words as they cannot get the meaning of those particular words or at times people know the meaning of certain words but cannot get the exact word.
There can be some unexpected problems too like understanding the meaning of a word, also having a term for the particular word to fit into the sentence. Are you a person with a good vocabulary? Then take up this English quiz to check your knowledge.
1. Which of these words means completely shocked or confused?
2. Can you guess which of these words means the pleasant smell that usually accompanies the first rain?
3. What is the term used to take the place of something or someone that’s no longer useful?
4. Can you guess which of these refers to ‘overshadow’?
5. If you are in a dilemma, which term would you use?
6. When two things are positioned close together, what it is called?
Also Read| Bollywood Quiz: Guess the movie based on the villain’s catchphrase
7. Can you guess the term for the person who endures a very short time?
8. Which term is referred to as very bad?
9. If a person is very happy, what will he be called?
Also Read| Bollywood Quiz: You are not a Bollywood buff if you can't get these iconic scenes right
10. If you are wasting time, what term would be used to describe your situation?
11. Which term is used to describe words that are spelled the same but have different meanings?
12. Which of these words means bewildered?
Also Read| Current Affairs 2020 for July 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Also Read| GK Questions 2020 for July 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs