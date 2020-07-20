Vocabulary Quiz: Consider Yourself A Sesquipedalian? Take This Quiz To Decide

English can be a real pest, and even native speakers find themselves stumbling over some stubbornly tricky words. Sometimes they’re difficult to understand, other times they’ve been misused so often that their original meaning has gotten lost. Pronunciation can also be a problem. Sometimes people struggle with simple words as they cannot get the meaning of those particular words or at times people know the meaning of certain words but cannot get the exact word.

Difficult English words quiz

1. Which of these words means completely shocked or confused?

Nonchalant

Flabbergasted

Oblivious

Supersede

2. Can you guess which of these words means the pleasant smell that usually accompanies the first rain?

Fragrant

Citrus

Petrichor

Peppermint

3. What is the term used to take the place of something or someone that’s no longer useful?

Supersede

Changed

Hired

Replaced

4. Can you guess which of these refers to ‘overshadow’?

Brusque

Cupidity

Echew

Adumbrate

5. If you are in a dilemma, which term would you use?

Deleterious

Conundrum

Gregarious

Hackneyed

6. When two things are positioned close together, what it is called?

Moving positions

Inexorable

Juxtaposition

Misposition

7. Can you guess the term for the person who endures a very short time?

Ephemeral

Feral

Garrulous

Impervious

8. Which term is referred to as very bad?

Execrable

Extol

Harangue

Hegemony

9. If a person is very happy, what will he be called?

Mendacious

Myriad

limpid

Jubilant

10. If you are wasting time, what term would be used to describe your situation?

Unabashed

Uncanny

Lazy

Dilatory

11. Which term is used to describe words that are spelled the same but have different meanings?

Antonym

Synonym

Homonym

Oxymoron

12. Which of these words means bewildered?

Nonplussed

Disinterested

Enormity

Ironic

Difficult English words quiz - answers

Nonchalant

Petrichor

Supersede

Adumbrate

Deleterious

Juxtaposition

Execrable

Jubilant

Dilatory

Homonym

Nonplussed

