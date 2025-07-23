Bowl Of Salt In Fridge During Monsoon? See Why It Is A Genius Hack

Monsoon is here in full swing and with it comes the issue of increased humidity. Apart from your clothes taking forever to dry, humidity also affects the electronic devices including your refrigerator. During monsoon the humidity inside your fridge also increases which causes the vegetables and other items in the fridge to start spoiling faster than usual. The solution – a humble bowl of salt.

How can salt help keep your veggies fresh in the refrigerator?

Salt has moisture absorbing qualities which removes the increased moisture inside the fridge keeping the vegetables and other contents of the fridge dry thus stretching their longevity.

Not just that, it can also eliminate the strange odour that comes off from your fridge when food and veggies are stored in it for longer periods. Due to its high absorption capacity, it traps the gases emitting from the produce. With the moisture and odour under control, the fridge can function smoothly.

How to keep salt in the fridge during monsoon?