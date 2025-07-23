Saiyaara Turns Date Night For Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody | Watch

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody stepped out for a date night on Monday night. The rumoured couple were spotted watching Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer Saiyaara on the big screen. A video of the couple from the theatre is now going viral on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody spotted watching Saiyaara on big screen

On July 21, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody sneaked into PVR Juhu to catch a late-night show of Saiyaara. The actress donned a simple green-coloured wrap dress for the day. She teamed the look with a multicoloured scarf and accessorised it with specs. Her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody, complimented her in a matching outfit.



The clip shows the couple quietly sitting among other cinegoers. They went unnoticed and blended perfectly in the crowd as the actress kept a low profile inside the theatre. Following the show, Shraddha took to her Instagram account to share her review of the musical romance.



Amid comparisons with Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor gives a glowing review to Saiyaara

Shraddha Kapoor shot to fame with the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. Also directed by Mohit Suri, social media users have gone back to the musical drama after the release of Saiyaara, since both films have a similar overarching theme. Amid comparisons with Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor gave a shoutout to Saiyaara, with a special mention to Aneet Padda.

A screengrab of Shraddha Kapoor's post | Image: Instagram

Taking to the Instagram stories, Shraddha Kapoor shared a scene from Saiyaara and wrote in the caption, “Pure cinema…Pure drama…Pure magic. Uff." Making a special mention of Aneet Padda's scene in the film, the actress wrote in the caption, “Bohot time baad itna emotions feels kiya hai. Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhoongi. (I've felt so many emotions after such a long time. I'm going to watch this moment five times.)”



