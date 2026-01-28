Christian Bale Turns Real-Life Batman! Oscar Winner Is Helping House Foster Kids With Innovative Community Project

Hollywood star Christian Bale is on a mission to house foster kids. This gesture by The Bride actor mirrors his role as the Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, in which Bale's Bruce Wayne houses orphan kids in his properties. Wayne, the orphaned boy who became Batman, dedicated his life to fighting injustice. Now, Bale is doing the same, off screen. Notably, the idea of building this foster community came to Bale when he was involved in the shooting of The Dark Knight in 2008.

The Oscar-winning actor is helping to build Together California, a foster care home designed to keep orphaned siblings together, in the desert community of Palmdale, California. Some organisations estimate up to 75 percent of siblings end up living apart after entering foster care in the US and Bale, with his investment in the project, aims to keep them together.

Together California is a housing project that intends to keep foster siblings together | Image: Together California

"And so you imagine the trauma of that, you know? But added trauma to being taken from your parents, and then you lose your siblings, you know, that's just something that we shouldn't be doing," Bale told CBS Sunday Morning.

Interestingly, this is not a new project that Bale has undertaken. He has been working on it for the past 16 years. The inspiration behind Bale's foster care work came 17 years ago when he looked at his young daughter and imagined her without parents. He began to look into foster care and found Tim McCormick, who ran foster homes in Chicago for decades. Bale recruited McCormick to help him open Together California, a village in Los Angeles that houses groups of foster siblings. The siblings can stay together in individual houses around a central garden, where they're cared for by trained foster parents whose only job will be to look after them.

