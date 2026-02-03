Curly Hair Wadrobe To Awards Room: Step Inside Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Cosy Sea-Facing Mumbai House

Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon are among Bollywood’s most loved couples and prefer to keep their personal life private. The couple are being married for 3 years now as they exchanged vows on November 6, 2022, in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. They kept the wedding low-key and later hosted a reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Palak Muchhal and Mithoon now live in a beautiful, warm home in Andheri, Mumbai. Their home reflects their shared love for music and is described as a space where "creativity meets comfort," highlighting their strong artistic bond.

File photo from Youtube

Recently, curly tales shared a glimpse of their house. Palak Muchhal and Mithoon’s house includes an elegant and luxurious dining area where the couple often hosts close, intimate gatherings. The dining room also displays a hand-painted frame of Mithoon’s late pet dog, adding a personal touch.

File photo from Youtube

The drawing room reflects their love for music, with showpieces such as a mini tanpura. The space uses a palette of grey, white, and gold, complemented by wooden details and modern chandeliers. Portraits of Palak and Mithoon appear across the house. The interiors focus on "warm home vibes," with cosy seating and soulful artistic details that make the space feel welcoming.

File photo from Youtube

The master bedroom features modern storage, along with a separate walk-in wardrobe and a vanity room. Palak has a specially designed space for her large collection of bags and dolls, which adds a personal and emotional layer to the interiors. Her wardrobe holds several "blingy" and "dreamy" fairy-tale gowns, many of which her mother designs for her stage performances.

File photo from Youtube

She also owns a particular "lucky" outfit that she strongly believes brings her success, as she wins awards whenever she wears it to an award function. Mithoon has gifted her a few meaningful pieces as well, including a designer outfit he chose for her during a trip to Paris. Despite owning an extensive wardrobe, Palak firmly believes in repeating outfits to stay practical and grounded in her fashion choices.

File photo from Youtube

File photo from Youtube

One of the most distinctive elements of her home is her impressive doll collection. Each doll symbolises the life of a child saved through her heart surgery mission, as she receives one doll for every surgery she supports. The house also displays a striking collection of designer and rare bags, often placed alongside her awards. The home includes a separate section dedicated entirely to books.

File photo from Youtube