Are Your Kids Fussy About Eating Vegetables? Try These Creative Hacks To Secretly Load Their Meals With Nutrition

Struggling with making your kids eat vegetables? You are probably not alone. Many parents deal with long negotiations, hours of bargaining, pleading, and even get into arguments with their young children over including healthy and nutritious vegetables in their meals. It is not uncommon for tomatoes to find their own dark corner in children's lunch boxes. It is also an ordinary sight for parents to see spinach, cucumber, carrots and other veggies getting slyly slid on the side of the plate.





However, no matter how difficult, all parents know the importance of including vegetables in the diet of children, especially when they are young. With these easy hacks, you can ensure your children get well-rounded nutrition without any negotiating.

The disguise hack



You can avoid getting into an argument with your children over eating healthy by simply hiding the vegetables from their eye. The concept is simple, the vegetables are still there, but they are just given a fancier face. You can blend spinach, beetroot or carrots into dosa or pancake batter. The colour itself excites kids, and the taste stays mild. Cut them into fun shapes and add a small container of curd or cheese dip. When food looks playful, kids are more willing to try it.

The cheese cover up



Most children do not open up a stuffed meal to check the contents inside. If you simply load their meals with their favroute sauces or cheese spread, they will certainly be more willing to try it. Use a soft roti or tortilla and fill it with thin strips of capsicum, cucumber, carrot and paneer. Add a light spread of cream cheese or hung curd. Roll it up and slice it into bite-sized pinwheels. They’re easy to hold, colourful and don’t feel like “boring sabzi”.

Veggies served as kids favourite meals

It is easy to blend vegetables and use the paste as a sauce or base for pastas and other such delicacies that kids generally jump at. Simply mix finely chopped or blended veggies into tomato or white sauce zucchini, pumpkin and cauliflower work well. Toss it with pasta and top with a little grated cheese. Kids think it’s comfort food, but you know it’s full of nutrition.



The fried favourite



Most kids do not say no to fried food items. Creatively, turn vegetables into finger food. Coat carrot sticks, beans or sweet potato in crumbs and lightly air-fry or pan-toast them. Pack them with a ketchup or yogurt dip. When veggies feel like snacks, kids forget they’re eating healthy.



Change the presentation

Instead of laying out the vegetables on the plate with parantha or roti on the side, stuff the parathas with mashed potato mixed with peas, corn and carrots. Cut them into triangles or squares and wrap them in foil. They stay soft and tasty till lunchtime and feel familiar to picky eaters.