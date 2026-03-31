Dharmendra’s Painting To Cultural Decor: Hema Malini’s Mumbai House Is All About Maximalist Custom Details

Russian creator Alieva recently visited Hema Malini’s Mumbai residence to offer flowers in tribute to the late Dharmendra. She shared a glimpse of her meetup on her Instagram handle.

Hema Malini’s home showcases a refined and elegant decor style, filled with customised details. Paintings of her and Dharmendra are displayed throughout, alongside personalised decorative accents that give the space a deeply personal feel. A special corner in the living room features his photograph, with the flowers placed as a tribute.

The doorway of Hema Malini’s home feels bright, airy, and thoughtfully designed with traditional elements that set the tone from the start. The entrance creates an open and inviting atmosphere, with a lush green wall of potted plants on one side.

As the Russian creator stepped inside, the living room revealed a classic and sophisticated style, reflecting a rich, maximalist Indian aesthetic. Intricate carpets cover the wooden floors, while a well-placed sofa set completes the space. As an accomplished dancer, Hema Malini brings her passion into the décor through artworks inspired by dance, adding cultural depth and character.

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