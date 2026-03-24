Dhurandhar 2: Inside Tour Of 'Hamza' Ranveer Singh's Mansion That's In Amritsar, Not Karachi

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has turned into a full-blown festival with its blockbuster release. The cast, characters, and action-packed set design have all impressed audiences.

One of the most attractive locations was when Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza lived in the lavish residence Lyari. The bungalow adds significantly to the film’s grand visual scale. Interestingly, the filmmakers did not build it as a set. Although the film presents it as a luxurious home in Lyari, the real location is in Amritsar, Punjab.

What has been shot in Amritsar’s house?

The team filmed many key scenes at this property, including Hamza’s extravagant party sequences and the tense confrontation with Yelena, played by Sara Arjun.

As per the report, Ananda occupies a one-acre plot and spans around 20,000 square feet. The house blends modern design with an open layout that stays closely connected to nature. 23DC Architects created the house with clean lines, spacious interiors, and seamless movement between indoor and outdoor spaces. Lush greenery surrounds the property, offering open areas for outdoor dining, social gatherings, and uninterrupted views.

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The house reflects the larger-than-life personality of Hamza Ali Mazari, making it an ideal cinematic setting for a thriller like Dhurandhar 2.

Inside, the design feels more refined and minimal. Black marble staircases immediately catch the eye, while long corridors with soft track lighting add depth without overwhelming the space.

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Abstract artworks appear throughout the interiors, and warm wooden flooring in some areas contrasts with the otherwise sleek palette. The bedrooms feel spacious yet simple, with a clear focus on comfort rather than excess.