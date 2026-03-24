Daredevil Born Again Season 2 X Review: Charlie Cox's Marvel Series Will 'Test Your Patience'

Marvel maniacs are gearing up for the premiere of Daredevil Born Again season 2. Marking the comeback of the iconic vigilante on screens, the series will be available exclusively on Disney+(Jiohotstar), with Episode 1 set to go live at 9 PM ET. MCU also held a premiere night in the USA on March 23, and critics and fans who watched the show are now sharing their reviews on X(formerly Twitter).

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 X Review

The early reviews are a mix of positive and dull. One user wrote, “DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2. Much better than the first. Unfortunately timely, it was a rough watch. But this is exactly what DD fans are gonna want. Hard-hitting fights with good character and story work. So many places to go from here.#Daredevil #DaredevilBornAgain”

Another user wrote, “#Daredevil season 2 is a huge win for Marvel Television. An epic war for the heart of NYC spun over 8 brutal, stylish and consistently well written episodes. It embraces the legacy of Marvel’s Netflix era coming damn close to surpassing its high bar. @MarvelUK”

Another wrote, “#DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 is a brutal, relentless tour-de-force, and a Marvel masterstroke that allows Charlie Cox, @WilsonBethel, @vincentdonofrio, and the entire cast to shine. The INSANE action ranks among the MCU's best in this largely flawless take on Daredevil's world.”

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Another wrote, “No spoilers from me. I'm five episodes into Daredevil: Born Again S2 and it is an improvement on S1. It reminds me of the Netflix seasons, with more impactful fights and time for characters to shine. Things are really building in each episode and I can't wait to watch 6-8 tonight”

Another wrote, “Daredevil: Born Again S2 starts slow. The first couple eps are okay. Ep. 3 slams the gas and we never find brakes! It becomes the Daredevil show original fans yearned for in many ways. It’s rich, complex, devastating, exceptional… A thrilling, phenomenal ride. I fckn loved it!”

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When to watch Daredevil Born Again season 2 in India?

If you are wondering about the premiere time of Daredevil Born Again Season 2, you can tune in at 9 PM Eastern Time (6 PM PT). In India, audiences can watch it at around 1 AM GMT on March 25. The season will be released in parts with the following schedule:

Episode 1: March 24, 2026

Episode 2: March 31, 2026

Episode 3: April 7, 2026

Episode 4: April 14, 2026

Episode 5: April 21, 2026

Episode 6: April 28, 2026

Episode 7: May 5, 2026

Episode 8 (Finale): May 12, 2026