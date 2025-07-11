Did Neena Gupta Break Wimbledon Game Dress Code? Panchayat Star’s ‘Sanganeri Saree’ Sparks Confusion

Updated 11 July 2025 at 18:45 IST
Neena Gupta is always a trendsetter and has just shown how to proudly showcase Indian heritage on one of the world’s grandest sporting platforms. When you though a sharp blazer, a pastel polo dress, or a fitted linen suit is all you need to stand out at Wimbledon, Badhai Ho actress casually donned a six-yard saree in England daylight.
Panchayat actor looked radiant under the London summer sky in a series of photos she shared on her Instagram from the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She chose a crisp white Sanganeri cotton saree with soft pink rose prints.
She paired the saree with a modern halter-neck blouse and pinned a striking gold brooch to one strap, a subtle yet stylish take on fusion fashion. She parted her hair neatly in the centre and styled it into a sleek, low bun, adding a touch of elegance. Classic black sunglasses finished the look, showing that traditional attire can be just as chic and global as any high-fashion outfit.
No, Neena Gupta did not break Wimbledon's dress code. Although players must wear all-white outfits on the court, there is no strict dress code for spectators.
Wimbledon encourages smart dressing, especially for Centre Court and Court Number One, but it isn’t compulsory. Spectators can wear what they like, with no formal restrictions.
Over time, many attendees have unofficially followed a trend of wearing tweed blazers, neutral co-ords, or subtle tennis whites. Neena chose instead to highlight Indian craftsmanship through her six-yard saree.
As per the reports, only one major rule applies to everyone: guests cannot wear clothing with large company logos, known as ‘ambush marketing’, or outfits featuring political slogans, even though such styles may be popular in fashion at the moment.
