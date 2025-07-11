Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): It's Action Over Romance In Fight Between Rajkummar Rao And Vikrant Massey Films

Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao's action drama clashed with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's romantic saga today, July 11. Both films belong to different genres, and it seems the audience is liking the action drama over Shanaya's debut film. At the box office, Maalik is leading the chart with a major margin.

Maalik box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie, directed by Pulkit, has earned ₹1.33 crore at the box office since morning. Maalik had an overall 8.89 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 6.65 per cent in the morning and 11.12 per cent in the afternoon. The movie is likely to witness a disappointing opening owing to negative word of mouth. The film earned bad reviews from the audience, with many calling Rajkummara a "chappri" gangster. They even called out the weak plot and demanded that the actor deserves better.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 1

Marking Shanaya Kapoor's debut, the film, directed by Santosh Singh, has collected only 14 lakh since morning. Seeing the pace of collection, the film is unlikely to even reach the ₹5 crore mark on the opening day at the box office. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan had an overall 7.65 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 5.87 per cent in the morning and 9.43 per cent in the afternoon. The film has earned negative reviews from the audience, with many calling the film a "frustrating love story".