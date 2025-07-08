Diet Coke Becomes Gen Z’s New ‘Fridge Cigarette’? Viral Trend Explained

Another day, another bizarre trend started by Gen Z. This time, it's a TikTok habit called the ‘fridge cigarette’ and no, it has nothing to do with smoking. It simply means reaching into the fridge, grabbing a cold Diet Coke, and enjoying it as a relaxing ritual after a long day. So, what’s so special about it that it’s gone viral? Surprisingly, quite a lot.

What is the ‘fridge cigarette’ trend?

The trend is not about a real cigarette, but that satisfying moment when you grab a cold Diet Coke from the fridge and crack it open. No smoke, no guilt, just a crisp, refreshing ritual you didn’t realise you needed.

Gen Z on TikTok has turned this fizzy pause into something more, a kind of modern smoke break without nicotine but full of style. It’s their latest tongue-in-cheek obsession, and it’s gone viral.

According to Fox News, for many young adults, this simple act of sipping a cold soda feels like a break from the chaos, a chance to pause, recharge, and feel grounded. The videos with captions like “Time for my afternoon fridge cigarette” or “Just a little something to take the edge off” are gaining thousands of likes.

The phrase “fridge cigarette” started on TikTok, made popular by creator @reallyrachelreno. In a viral video from June, she compared opening a Diet Coke to lighting a cigarette, and it gained nearly 4 million views.

Gen Z sees this habit as a mindful pause from constant screen time, a healthier (or at least somewhat healthier) take on the traditional smoke break. But it's actually not.

Why Diet Coke only?

Diet Coke reportedly offers a dopamine effect as it is fizzy, caffeinated, and calorie-free. On TikTok, users have jokingly compared Coke varieties to cigarette brands: Diet Coke is like Parliaments, Coke Zero resembles American Spirits, regular Coke mirrors Marlboro Reds, and full-sugar glass-bottle Coke is seen as a cigar.

Surprisingly, Coca-Cola didn’t create this trend. It grew naturally, while their marketing only focused on delivering great taste.

Is the trend dangerous for health?