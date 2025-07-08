Republic World
Updated 8 July 2025 at 18:59 IST

Diet Coke Becomes Gen Z’s New ‘Fridge Cigarette’? Viral Trend Explained

Fridge Cigarette Trend is not about a real cigarette, but that satisfying moment when you grab a cold Diet Coke from the fridge and crack it open. Know what this is exactly about.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Diet Coke Becomes Gen Z’s New ‘Fridge Cigarette’? Viral Trend Explained | Image: X

Another day, another bizarre trend started by Gen Z. This time, it's a TikTok habit called the ‘fridge cigarette’ and no, it has nothing to do with smoking. It simply means reaching into the fridge, grabbing a cold Diet Coke, and enjoying it as a relaxing ritual after a long day. So, what’s so special about it that it’s gone viral? Surprisingly, quite a lot.

What is the ‘fridge cigarette’ trend?

The trend is not about a real cigarette, but that satisfying moment when you grab a cold Diet Coke from the fridge and crack it open. No smoke, no guilt, just a crisp, refreshing ritual you didn’t realise you needed.

Gen Z on TikTok has turned this fizzy pause into something more, a kind of modern smoke break without nicotine but full of style. It’s their latest tongue-in-cheek obsession, and it’s gone viral.

According to Fox News, for many young adults, this simple act of sipping a cold soda feels like a break from the chaos, a chance to pause, recharge, and feel grounded. The videos with captions like “Time for my afternoon fridge cigarette” or “Just a little something to take the edge off” are gaining thousands of likes.

The phrase “fridge cigarette” started on TikTok, made popular by creator @reallyrachelreno. In a viral video from June, she compared opening a Diet Coke to lighting a cigarette, and it gained nearly 4 million views.

Gen Z sees this habit as a mindful pause from constant screen time, a healthier (or at least somewhat healthier) take on the traditional smoke break. But it's actually not.

Why Diet Coke only?

Diet Coke reportedly offers a dopamine effect as it is fizzy, caffeinated, and calorie-free. On TikTok, users have jokingly compared Coke varieties to cigarette brands: Diet Coke is like Parliaments, Coke Zero resembles American Spirits, regular Coke mirrors Marlboro Reds, and full-sugar glass-bottle Coke is seen as a cigar.

Surprisingly, Coca-Cola didn’t create this trend. It grew naturally, while their marketing only focused on delivering great taste.

Is the trend dangerous for health?

Health experts often recommend healthier options such as a balanced diet, natural ways to boost dopamine, and genuine methods to reduce stress. In the end, what your brain truly needs matters more than a Coke.

