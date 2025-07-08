When Is Guru Purnima? Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance And More About Vyasa Purnima

Guru Purnima 2025: It is celebrated as a religious festival by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. On this day, disciples honour their spiritual and academic teachers. The festival is observed on Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Ashadha (June-July), according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on July 10.

(A representative image | FreePik)

Guru Purnima 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: July 10

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:36 AM on July 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:06 AM on July 11, 2025

Guru Purnima 2025: Significance

Guru refers to a spiritual and academic guide who enlightens disciples with his knowledge and teachings. So on this day, people pay respect to their gurus. Also known as Vyasa Purnima to mark the birth anniversary of Ved Vyada, a sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled Vedas. Buddhists, on this day, honour Gautama Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. They observe uposatha (eight percepts).

(A representative image | FreePik)

Jains celebrate this day as on this day Mahavira, after attaining kaivalya made Gautama Swami his first disciple.

Not just in India, the day is also celebrated in Nepal as Teacher's Day. Students pay respect to their teachers by offering garlands, delicacies, clothes and their traditional hats.

Guru Purnima 2025: Wishes

May all the gurus be recognised and respected for their selfless service and tireless efforts in nurturing the minds and souls of their disciples.

On this auspicious day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to my teacher, who is also my mentor. Thank you for being a source of inspiration, patience, and kindness. Happy Guru Purnima!

(A representative image | FreePik)

May all gurus be blessed with good health, vitality, and the ability to continue guiding and inspiring others.

As I offer my humble respects to Guru Purnima, I am reminded of your heartfelt impact on my life. Your teachings have not only shaped my personality but have also nurtured my soul.